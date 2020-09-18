PI Financial Downgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) to Hold

PI Financial analyst Justin Stevens downgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.39.

Stevens has an average return of 72.8% when recommending Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

According to TipRanks.com, Stevens is ranked #3551 out of 6942 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metalla Royalty & Streaming is a Hold with an average price target of $8.55, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.25 price target.

Based on Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.05K and GAAP net loss of $1.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $887.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests. It focuses on producing endeavor and NLGM silver stream; development of Joaquin, Santa Gertrudis, Garrison, Hoyle Pond Extension, West Timmins Extension, and Zaruma royalties; and exploration of Akasaba West and DeSantis Mine royalties. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.