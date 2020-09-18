PI Financial Downgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) to Hold

Howard Kim- September 18, 2020, 8:10 AM EDT

PI Financial analyst Justin Stevens downgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.39.

Stevens has an average return of 72.8% when recommending Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

According to TipRanks.com, Stevens is ranked #3551 out of 6942 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metalla Royalty & Streaming is a Hold with an average price target of $8.55, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.05K and GAAP net loss of $1.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $887.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests. It focuses on producing endeavor and NLGM silver stream; development of Joaquin, Santa Gertrudis, Garrison, Hoyle Pond Extension, West Timmins Extension, and Zaruma royalties; and exploration of Akasaba West and DeSantis Mine royalties. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts