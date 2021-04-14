PI Financial Downgrades Aphria (APHA) to Hold

PI Financial analyst Jason Zandberg downgraded Aphria (APHA) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.85.

Zandberg has an average return of 110.4% when recommending Aphria.

According to TipRanks.com, Zandberg is ranked #1072 out of 7448 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aphria is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.91, implying a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.29 and a one-year low of $2.78. Currently, Aphria has an average volume of 24.46M.

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini on June 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

