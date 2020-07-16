PI Financial Believes GoGold Resources (GLGDF) Still Has Room to Grow

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF) yesterday and set a price target of C$1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.93, close to its 52-week high of $0.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 73.8% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Great Bear Resources, and Pan American Silver.

GoGold Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on GoGold Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.61 million and GAAP net loss of $1.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.03 million and had a net profit of $2.44 million.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.