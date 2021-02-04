PI Financial Believes GoGold Resources (GLGDF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Philip Ker from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources (GLGDF), with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.07, close to its 52-week high of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Ker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, SilverCrest Metals, and Ero Copper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoGold Resources with a $2.70 average price target, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.25 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, GoGold Resources has an average volume of 152.8K.

Gogold Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.