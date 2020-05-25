PI Financial Believes Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Won’t Stop Here

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) received a Buy rating and a C$6.80 price target from PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.20, close to its 52-week high of $4.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Pan American Silver, and New Pacific Metals.

Fortuna Silver Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.39, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.75 price target.

Fortuna Silver Mines’ market cap is currently $771.9M and has a P/E ratio of 38.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSM in relation to earlier this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Bateas, Cuzcatlan, Mansfield, and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment is the development of the Lindero Gold project. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge A. Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.