Physicians Realty (DOC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Physicians Realty (DOC) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 57.7% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Healthcare Realty.

Physicians Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.91, a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Physicians Realty’s market cap is currently $3.09B and has a P/E ratio of 36.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOC in relation to earlier this year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. It offers leases to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The firm’s principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.