Physicians Realty (DOC) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report issued on April 21, Jordan Sadler from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Physicians Realty (DOC), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.73.

Sadler has an average return of 4.4% when recommending Physicians Realty.

According to TipRanks.com, Sadler is ranked #1574 out of 6481 analysts.

Physicians Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.91.

Based on Physicians Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $104 million and net profit of $41.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $10.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOC in relation to earlier this year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. It offers leases to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The firm’s principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.