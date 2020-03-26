Physicians Realty (DOC) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on Physicians Realty (DOC) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eastgroup Properties, Healthcare Realty, and Re/Max Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Physicians Realty with a $21.78 average price target, implying a 56.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, BTIG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $20.78 and a one-year low of $11.01. Currently, Physicians Realty has an average volume of 2.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DOC in relation to earlier this year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. It offers leases to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The firm’s principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.