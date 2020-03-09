Physicians Realty (DOC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Physicians Realty (DOC) on March 5 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Physicians Realty with a $21.09 average price target, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on February 27, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Physicians Realty’s market cap is currently $3.99B and has a P/E ratio of 52.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOC in relation to earlier this year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. It offers leases to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems.