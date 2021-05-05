Physicians Realty (DOC) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Physicians Realty (DOC) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Physicians Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Physicians Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $111 million and net profit of $17.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a net profit of $41.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. It offers leases to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The firm’s principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.