Phreesia (PHR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 20, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Phreesia (PHR), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phreesia with a $24.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.85 and a one-year low of $16.02. Currently, Phreesia has an average volume of 449.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PHR in relation to earlier this year.

Phreesia, Inc. provides patient check-in solutions for medical practices. It provides solutions that transform the healthcare experience by engaging patients in their care and enabling healthcare provider organizations to optimize operational efficiency, improve profitability and enhance clinical care. Through the SaaS-based Phreesia Platform the company offers healthcare provider organizations a robust suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and a payments solution for secure processing of patient payments. Its platform also provides life sciences companies with an engagement channel for targeted and direct communication with patients. Phreesia was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.