Photronics (PLAB) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Photronics (PLAB) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Photronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.74 and a one-year low of $8.64. Currently, Photronics has an average volume of 484.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAB in relation to earlier this year.

Photronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of photomasks. It manufactures of semiconductors and flat panel displays, and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, and a variety of flat panel displays, and to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. The company operates principally from nine manufacturing facilities; two of which are located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea, and three in the United States. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.