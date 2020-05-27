Photronics (PLAB) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Photronics (PLAB), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 66.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Photronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Photronics’ market cap is currently $819.2M and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.07.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Photronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of photomasks. It manufactures of semiconductors and flat panel displays, and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, and a variety of flat panel displays, and to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. The company operates principally from nine manufacturing facilities; two of which are located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea, and three in the United States. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.