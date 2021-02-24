Photronics (PLAB) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Photronics (PLAB), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.88, close to its 52-week high of $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 74.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Photronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Photronics’ market cap is currently $827.1M and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAB in relation to earlier this year.

Photronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of photomasks. It manufactures of semiconductors and flat panel displays, and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, and a variety of flat panel displays, and to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. The company operates principally from nine manufacturing facilities; two of which are located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea, and three in the United States. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.