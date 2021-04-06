Phillips 66 (PSX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 (PSX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.15, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Phillips 66’s market cap is currently $35.93B and has a P/E ratio of -5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Greg Garland, the Chairman & CEO of PSX sold 158,500 shares for a total of $14,025,935.

Founded in 2012, Phillips 66 is a Texas-based multinational energy company, which is engaged in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties.