Phillips 66 (PSX) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 31, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Phillips 66 (PSX), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.43.

Based on Phillips 66’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.13 billion and net profit of $736 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.68 billion and had a net profit of $2.24 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSX in relation to earlier this year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties.