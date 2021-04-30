Phillips 66 (PSX) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 (PSX), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.17, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $90.59 and a one-year low of $43.27. Currently, Phillips 66 has an average volume of 2.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Greg Garland, the Chairman & CEO of PSX sold 158,500 shares for a total of $14,025,935.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2012, Phillips 66 is a Texas-based multinational energy company, which is engaged in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties.