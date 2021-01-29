Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Buy rating to Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.12, close to its 52-week low of $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.42 and a one-year low of $19.00. Currently, Phillips 66 Partners has an average volume of 831.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.