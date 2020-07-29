Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) on July 21 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 45.8% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report issued on July 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.23 and a one-year low of $19.00. Currently, Phillips 66 Partners has an average volume of 695.7K.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.