Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Catie Powers- February 3, 2020, 7:37 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Shell Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 Partners with a $66.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Phillips 66 Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $291 million and net profit of $255 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270 million and had a net profit of $153 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts