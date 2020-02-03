Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Shell Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 Partners with a $66.25 average price target.

Based on Phillips 66 Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $291 million and net profit of $255 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270 million and had a net profit of $153 million.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products.