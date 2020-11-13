Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on November 11, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.09, close to its 52-week low of $16.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Phibro Animal Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Phibro Animal Health’s market cap is currently $770.2M and has a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.52.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures, and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment comprises of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment offers production of specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.