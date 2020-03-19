Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.9% and a 32.4% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $68.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $290K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. It develops Vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker.