Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on August 7, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.75.

Based on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $320K and GAAP net loss of $14.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $653K and had a GAAP net loss of $7.29 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

