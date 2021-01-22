Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) on January 4 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.