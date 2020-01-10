Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and H.C. Wainwright gave Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 54.0% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phasebio Pharmaceuticals with a $21.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.65 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 377.9K.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.