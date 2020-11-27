Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) on November 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 37.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 383.9% upside. In a report issued on November 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

