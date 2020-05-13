Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 49.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75, which is a 155.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $764K and GAAP net loss of $11.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $257K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.87 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.