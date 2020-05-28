Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.42, close to its 52-week low of $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 52.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.75, implying a 180.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $320K and GAAP net loss of $14.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $653K and had a GAAP net loss of $7.29 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

