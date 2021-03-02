Pharvaris (PHVS) Has a New Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pharvaris (PHVS) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.6% and a 72.1% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Pharvaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Pharvaris NV is a clinical-stage company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin B2-receptor-mediated indications.