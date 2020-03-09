Pharnext SA (PNEXF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain downgraded Pharnext SA (PNEXF) to Hold on March 6 and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.50, close to its 52-week low of $4.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 34.0% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Quantum Genomics, and GeNeuro SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pharnext SA with a $6.26 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $4.73. Currently, Pharnext SA has an average volume of 91.

Pharnext SA develops and manufactures drugs for neurological diseases. Its products include R&D Pipeline, PXT3003, and PXT864 are used for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, diabetic, and toxic peripheral neuropathies, as well as severe neurodegenerative diseases in general and peripheral neuropathies.