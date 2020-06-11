Pharnext SA (PNEXF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain downgraded Pharnext SA (PNEXF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.59, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 37.7% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Argenx Se, and Sanofi.

Pharnext SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.26.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.10 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Pharnext SA has an average volume of 29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.