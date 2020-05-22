Pharnext SA (PNEXF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain downgraded Pharnext SA (PNEXF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.2% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Argenx Se, and Sanofi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pharnext SA with a $6.02 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.40 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Pharnext SA has an average volume of 28.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.