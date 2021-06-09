Pharnext SA (PNEXF) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Hold rating on Pharnext SA (PNEXF) on June 7 and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 39.5% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Nanobiotix, and Argenx Se.

Pharnext SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.70.

Pharnext SA’s market cap is currently $75.23M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.35.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.