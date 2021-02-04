Pharnext SA (PNEXF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 2, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pharnext SA (PNEXF), with a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #1956 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharnext SA is a Hold with an average price target of $6.62.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pharnext SA’s market cap is currently $82.39M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -73.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.