Pharming Group (PHGUF) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHGUF) on August 14 and set a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pharming Group.

The company has a one-year high of $1.85 and a one-year low of $0.83. Currently, Pharming Group has an average volume of 7,291.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on November 11, 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.