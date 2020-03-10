Pharming Group (PHGUF) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHGUF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR3.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharming Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.53.

Pharming Group’s market cap is currently $782.4M and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.72.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.