Pharming Group (PHGUF) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHGUF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR3.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 38.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Pharming Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.37.

The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.79. Currently, Pharming Group has an average volume of 4,920.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on November 11, 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.