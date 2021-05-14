Pharming Group (PHAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHAR) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 44.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharming Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

Pharming Group’s market cap is currently $830.6M and has a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.56.

Pharming Group is engaged in the development of products for the treatment of unmet medical needs. The company focuses on the development and production of human therapeutic proteins to provide life-changing solutions to patients. Its product includes Ruconest. Most of the revenue generated from the United States.