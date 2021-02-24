PGT (PGTI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on PGT (PGTI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The the analyst consensus on PGT is currently a Hold rating.

Based on PGT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $238 million and net profit of $17.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $198 million and had a net profit of $15.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PGTI in relation to earlier this year.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.