PGT (PGTI) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Truman Patterson from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on PGT (PGTI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, M.D.C. Holdings, and Tri Pointe.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PGT with a $15.50 average price target, a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.50 price target.

Based on PGT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $220 million and net profit of $15.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a net profit of $8.26 million.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.