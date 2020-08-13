PGT (PGTI) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Hold rating on PGT (PGTI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.70, close to its 52-week high of $19.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, M.D.C. Holdings, and PulteGroup.

PGT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

The company has a one-year high of $19.58 and a one-year low of $6.88. Currently, PGT has an average volume of 370.5K.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.