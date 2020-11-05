PGT (PGTI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on PGT (PGTI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PGT with a $22.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.10 and a one-year low of $6.88. Currently, PGT has an average volume of 297.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PGTI in relation to earlier this year.

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, FL.