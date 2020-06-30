PG&E (PCG) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on June 26, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on PG&E (PCG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and Edison International.

PG&E has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.56, which is a 59.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Seaport Global also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $23.56 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, PG&E has an average volume of 14.15M.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. engages in the provision of natural gas and electric services. It owns and operates an integrated natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution system in California and also offers backbone gas transmission, gas delivery, and gas storage services as separate and distinct services. The firm also offers gas supplying, gathering facilities. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

