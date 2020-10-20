PG&E (PCG) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on PG&E (PCG) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PG&E with a $13.06 average price target, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.34 and a one-year low of $3.55. Currently, PG&E has an average volume of 21.73M.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. engages in the provision of natural gas and electric services. It owns and operates an integrated natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution system in California and also offers backbone gas transmission, gas delivery, and gas storage services as separate and distinct services. The firm also offers gas supplying, gathering facilities. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.