PFSweb (PFSW) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Craig-Hallum gave PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on PFSweb today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.78.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 78.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PFSweb with a $8.63 average price target, which is a -9.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.89 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, PFSweb has an average volume of 216.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFSW in relation to earlier this year.

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services, and PFS Operations. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment offers services to support and improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, strategy, design, and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment covers services to support and improve the physical experience, such as order management, order fulfillment, customer care, and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.