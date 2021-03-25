PFSweb (PFSW) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating on PFSweb (PFSW) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 67.9% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Verint Systems.

PFSweb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PFSweb’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.08 million and GAAP net loss of $2.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.64 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services, and PFS Operations. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment offers services to support and improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, strategy, design, and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment covers services to support and improve the physical experience, such as order management, order fulfillment, customer care, and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.