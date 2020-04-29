Pfizer (PFE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Carter Gould from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 43.5% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Therapeutics, Molecular Templates, and Acceleron Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.76 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pfizer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $336 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.98 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $393 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on PFE: