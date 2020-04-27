Pfizer (PFE) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer (PFE), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.7% and a 25.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.61, which is a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.57 and a one-year low of $27.88. Currently, Pfizer has an average volume of 33.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

