Pfizer (PFE) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 5, Daniel Busby from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.5% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.30, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.08 and a one-year low of $31.61. Currently, Pfizer has an average volume of 29.46M.

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures and sells healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Its key focus areas include oncology, inflammation & immunology, rare disease, vaccines and internal medicine. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

