Pfizer (PFE) Gets a Hold Rating from Goldman Sachs

In a report released yesterday, Terence Flynn from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.74, close to its 52-week high of $41.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $41.31 average price target, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Pfizer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.13 billion and net profit of $2.19 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.68 billion and had a net profit of $7.68 billion.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

